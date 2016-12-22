Police Investigate Assault in Smyrna

SMYRNA, De. -Smyrna Police Department are asking for the public's help in regards to a possible assault.

On Dec. 17th, at 7:30 p.m. police responded to the parking lot of Pat’s Pizza at 41 E Glenwood Avenue for a reported assault.

Officers say a 61-year-old white female reported that an unknown black man, who was tall and wearing dark clothing, assaulted her somewhere in the surrounding area.

Police say the incident possibly occurred in between the Bridgeway Restaurant parking lot and the Pat’s parking lot.

Authorities say that witnesses on scene did not observe any assault prior to contacting the female victim. The victim remains hospitalized with a serious head injury.

Anyone with information about the suspect, the incident or who had contact with the female victim are urged to contact Smyrna Police Detective Cooper at 302-653-9217.