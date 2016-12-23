One Killed in Crash in Houston, DE

HOUSTON, Del. - A Harrington man was killed Thursday night after crashing his pickup truck in Houston, Delaware, according to police.

Delaware State Police said early Friday morning that 20-year-old Samuel R. Ellers 3rd, of Harrington, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say around 5:45pm Thursday, Ellers was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck westbound on WIlliamsville Road approaching Hunting Quarter Road, when he went around a curve too fast and traveled off the side of the road into a ditch. Police say the truck then went airborne and hit a mailbox and two trees before landing in a ditch on the south edge of the roadway.

Police said Ellers was the only one involved in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident but police said speed may have been a contributing factor in this case.



Williamsville Road at Hunting Quarter Road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.