Dover Police Investigating Shooting Death

DOVER, Del.- Police are investigating a shooting death after a man died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers about 10:46 p.m. on Thursday were called to an alley connecting Mitscher Road and Spruance Road for a welfare check, according to Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover police spokesman.

A 52-year-old man, later identified as Anthony Wallace, was seen lying on the ground and unresponsive, Hoffman said.

Medics discovered Wallace had a single gunshot wound to his upper torso and transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead several hours later as a result of his injury, police said.

Jerry Peterson, who lives near the alley where Wallace was found, said he called police after seeing Wallace lying on the road. He was shocked to see this type of crime reach his neighborhood.

"This is the first time it's ever happened so close to my house. It's crazy. It's stupid," he said.

Thursday marked the third shooting death in Dover this year, though police said only two of them are believed to be murders. That rate is lower than the record seven fatal shootings in Dover last year, a downturn Hoffman attributed to increased ranks and seizure of more than 100 illegal guns this year.

Still, Steve Trasser, who lives down the street from the alley where Wallace was found, took no solace in the homicide figures.

"One is too many when you consider human life and it's usually over senselessness that doesn't need to be done anyway," he said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department.