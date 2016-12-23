MDTA Police Identify Fuel Truck Driver Killed in I-95 Crash

BALTIMORE, Md. - Police have identified the operator of a tanker who died in a major crash on I-95 last weekend.

According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, 31-year-old Clinton Worrell Jr. of Baltimore was the driver of that Carroll Fuel truck. Police said he died after a Dec. 17 crash near Caton Avenue in Baltimore City.

The other two deaths that day were the result of a crash on I-95 near Eastern Avenue. Thirty-eight-year-old Alfredo Orellana of Mount Rainier, Md., and 54-year-old Mehmed Hodzic of Edgewood, Md., were identified as the victims.

MDTA Police said there are still a number of unclaimed vehicles. Anyone who was a driver, passenger or witness in the Dec. 17 crashes is asked to contact the MDTA Police.