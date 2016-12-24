Salisbury Man Found With Gym Bag of Marijuana After Reported Burglary

SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man is facing burglary, assault and drug charges after police say he broke into his estranged girlfriend's house and was found with a gym bag full of marijuana.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was called Thursday morning to the 900 block of Booth Street in Salisbury for a reported burglary. The deputy learned that 26-year-old James Brumskin had attempted to enter his estranged girlfriend's home and repeatedly banged on the locked door until it opened. Further examination of the home revealed a broken door.

The deputy said Brumskin was found walking along Booth Street carrying a gym bag, which the deputy later discovered contained a significant amount of marijuana. According to the sheriff's office, before the deputy searched the bag, Brumskin said the bag contained a "little bit of weed," but it was legal now. A search of the bag revealed more than 200 grams of marijuana held within different containers. The sheriff's office reported there were also empty baggies and a set of digital scales in the bag.

Brumskin was arrested and charged with third and fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, possession of marijuana over 10 grams, and possession with the intent to distribute. He was committed to the Wicomico County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.