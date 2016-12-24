Two Shot in Dover Neighborhood

DOVER, Del. - Two brothers were shot Friday night in an alley in Dover, according to the Dover Police Department.

Police say shortly before 8 p.m. on December 23rd, two brothers from Magnolia were in the alley between Sussex Avenue and Collins Drive in the Capital Green development when they were shot. The suspect is described as a 5'9", 140 pound black male wearing a tan coat, mask, and jeans. After the shooting, police say the suspect fled the scene in a white Buick Rendezvous, with Delaware registration PC103192. Anyone who sees this car is asked to call police immediately.

Police have not said how old the brothers are. They are currently being treated at Kent General Hospital and are in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted online at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.