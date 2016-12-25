Updated: Woman Arrested in Milford Strong-armed Robbery

MILFORD, Del.- Millford police say a woman wanted in connection with the Christmas eve strong-armed robbery of a pharmacy has been arrested in New Castle County.

Police said that Thursday, Dec. 29, the New Castle County Police Department took 31-year-old Christina M. McBride, of Claymont, into custody after the investigation in this case led to a warrant being obtained for her arrest.

Police said McBride was identified through numerous public tips after a surveillance video photo of her had been released to the media for publication.

McBride was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a Child and disorderly conduct. She was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court 11 in New Castle, where bail was set at $5,600.00 secured. She is being held in the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution while awaiting a Jan. 13 preliminary hearing in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

Police said the incident happened shortly after noon Dec. 26 as McBride and a boy went into the CVS Pharmacy on the 600 block of North Dupont Blvd in Milford. Investigators said McBride woman and the boy tried to remove several items from the shelves and flee the store, but were stopped by a female employee when the security system was activated. Police said that when the employee stood in the doorway, McBridge rammed her body into the employee several times while trying to escape. The employee's arm was hurt as a result, according to police.

Police said that after the robbery, McBride and the boy fled the store and took off in a Ford pickup truck.