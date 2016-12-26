Delawareans May Recycle Their Christmas Tree For Free - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delawareans May Recycle Their Christmas Tree For Free

By Madeleine Overturf
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - DNREC has announced seven locations in Sussex County where people may safely recycle their Christmas tree.

From now until January 30th, trees will be accepted at the following locations, so long as they are completely bare (i.e. no ornaments, hooks, or stands attached):

Blessings Greenhouses
9372 Draper Road, Milford, DE  19963; phone 302-393-3273
Hours:  Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.*

Blue Hen Organics
33529 Fox Run Road, Frankford, DE 19945 (phone 302-732-3211)
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.*

Grizzly’s Landscape Supply Service
18412 The Narrow Road, Lewes, DE  19958 (phone 302-644-0654)
Hours:  Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.*

Mr. Mulch
22288 Coverdale Road, Seaford, DE 19973 (phone 302-629-5737)
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.*

Millville Organic Center
Whites Neck Road (0.5 miles North of Rt. 26) Millville, DE 19967 (phone 302-423-2601)
Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.*

Selbyville Pet and Garden Center (free for active customers within the last 6 months)
38205 DuPont Boulevard, Selbyville, DE 19975 (phone 302-436-8286)
Hours: Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.*

Stockley Materials
25136 DuPont Boulevard, Georgetown, DE 19947 (phone 302-856-7601)
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.*

DNREC asks people to call ahead, as hours often fluctuate during the holidays. DNREC says this recycling gets trees out of landfills and back into the earth.

“Many Delawareans have been recycling their Christmas trees for many years, and we encourage everyone to establish or continue this eco-friendly tradition,” said Bill Miller, a DNREC program manager in the Solid and Hazardous Waste Management Section. “Recycling Christmas trees that are a product of nature is a wonderful way of giving back to the environment.”

The National Fire Protection Association encourages safe recycling as trees as well. According to their report, one out of every 34 Christmas tree fires kills someone, compared to just one in 142 house fires. The report says in 80% of those deadly  fires, a heat source like a candle or space heater was too close to the tree.

Kent County will collect Christmas trees from Jan. 9-13 and Jan. 16-20 (on regular scheduled trash day) for customers in trash districts that have yard waste collection service.

