Milton Police Department Get New K-9 Officer

MILTON, Del. - You could say the Milton Police Department has gone to the dogs-- in a good way!

The department's newest officer is 19-month-old Belgian Malinois Xena. Named after the television character "Xena the Warrior Princess," this Xena is trained to get the bad guys with her nose. She can sniff out narcotics, search buildings and help police apprehend suspects.

Anything a police officer needs, she's there to assist," says Officer Christopher Whitehouse, her handler.

Xena was paid for by a grant, and her food and bulletproof vest were paid for by donations. Whitehouse says she's a great dog, and the community thinks so too.

"Kids love her. I took her to a bunch of places in the community, like the CHEER Center right outside town, and they loved her too," he says. "That's what I look forward to the most: interacting with her with the community and seeing how they appreciate it."

But Whitehouse says Xena also is an asset in the field.

"A lot of people won't give up to police officers," he says. "[If you say] 'Put your hands up! Stop!' They're going run. But when we come out with the dog...they stop pretty quick."

Whitehouse and Xena can be called to any incident in Sussex County that requires a K9, or even as far north as Kent County.

"Having a K9 is a big asset to police work in general," he says. "We go anywhere to assist."

Xena still has that puppy energy and stature--Whitehouse says she needs to gain about 10 pounds--but he says she's a good partner and an even better friend.

"She's a great dog," he says with a smile.