After Losing Son, Kent County Family Gets Help From Community

KENT COUNTY, Del. -- After losing their youngest son in a car crash earlier this year, a Kent County family is getting help from members of the community in donations of money and a new minivan as they try to deal with rising medical costs.

Theresa Long said she and her husband Mark Long are still grieving the death of their 5-year-old son Matthew in the September crash. She said it has also affected their 9-year-old son Mark, who lost one of his best friends.

"It feels good talking about [Matthew]. I love to talk about him. I miss him," she said.

Since the crash also caused severe injuries to father Mark Long, who was behind the wheel in the crash, he has been unable to work. As a mason, he served as the family's primary source of income but doesn't know if he can return to that same field or what kind of job he'll be able to do.

"I laid block for a living. My back was the strongest point I had," he said.

Although Theresa Long said $279,000 in medical costs from Kent General Hospital were covered by their insurance, there are still additional bills arriving at their home for medical treatment and rehab Mark received as well as Matthew's time at A.I. duPont Hospital for Children in New Castle County before his death.

The family is relying on support from family, friends, and strangers, many of whom have donated money through a GoFundMe page and a benefit held in Marydel, said Theresa Long, who also noted that someone donated a minivan to the family on Monday.

"If it wasn't for people helping me, I don't know how I'd be getting by. Especially, when Mark was in the hospital," she said. "It's just me and my son and we didn't have a ride."

