Update: Police Investigate Serious Crash Near Hartly

HARTLY, Del. - Police are investigating a serious crash near Hartly. According to the Delaware State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Halltown Road (SR8) between Brittney Lane and Crouse Lane around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say twenty-nine-year old Elmer C. Jeronimo-Gonzalez, of Marydel, Maryland, was driving a 2001 Toyota Tundra pickup truck westbound on Halltown Road (SR8) approaching Brittany Lane. For unknown reasons, the truck drove off the north edge of the roadway and struck a tree with its front bumper.

Police say, Gonzalez was not properly restrained, and was later transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where he died a short time later.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident. Alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this case. SR8 between Hartly Road (SR44) and Brittney Lane was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.