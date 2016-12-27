Updated: Worcester Co. Bureau of Investigation Warns of Threatening Text Alerts, Emails

BERLIN, Md.- Detectives with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation say they have received dozens of of calls from people reporting that they have received threatening text messages and emails.

According to Detective Sgt. Michael Lupiwok of the WCBI, the text messages and emails are coming from "isigman@conejousd.org." He said said the message is as follows: "I've been paid to kill you but wish to spare you. Inform the police or anyone else you die. To be spared, contact vsdky@hotmail.com immediately via email."

Lupiwok said reports of the threatening text messages and emails started coming in to the WCBI at around 6 a.m. Tuesday. As of late Tuesday morning, the WCBI had received more than two dozen reports. However, Lupiwok said other law enforcement agencies have also been receiving similar complaints.

"There have been reports in Wicomico County, Howard County, Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and as far away as Florida. So it is widespread," Lupiwok said.

Lupiwok said people should not respond tor reply if they get one one of these threatening emails or texts.

"They should not wait to delete or save it to show police. Delete it immediately. Get it off your device," he said.

Lupiwok explained that these text alerts and emails actually contain what is known as a Trojan horse virus, meaning if someone replies to one of these threats, either by text or email, the virus infects the device and steals information.

"For one, it copies that person's contacts and then sends the message out to all of their contacts, keeping the chain going," Lupiwok said. "Whether it's stealing photos or financial information, we don't know at this point. We have subpoenas we've sent out to find its origin, but that is a lengthy process. And it's very possible, due to the type of virus this is, that it has already starting spreading to other countries."

If you do receive one of those text messages or emails, delete it before calling police.