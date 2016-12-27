Audit Prompts Sussex Tech to Revisit Construction Approval Process

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A recent state audit claims the Sussex Tech School District did not follow state requirements regarding certain construction projects.

The state of Delaware requires any project changes to be approved by a school board. The audit shows Sussex Tech originally did that. However, in September of 2015 the board approved a change to district policy which allowed purchase and change orders be approved by the superintendent and administration instead.

The audit, which came out Dec. 14, claims that during the 2016 fiscal year, the district processed 23 construction change orders totaling nearly $183,000, that were not approved by the local board as required by the state.

The audit also includes Sussex Tech's response. The district defended the board's choice to change policy and delegate authority, as long as the change relates to a project within the board's approved budget. However, the district said it will "attempt to enhance" the contract and transaction review and approval process to ensure that all state requirements are met.



