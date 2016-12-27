Parsonsburg Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

PARSONSBURG, Md.- A Parsonsburg man is behind bars after deputies say he fired a gun during an argument.

Wicomico County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 34000 block of Wango Road on Monday night.

A woman told deputies she was arguing with 59-year-old Thomas Reeser, when he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, Reeser fired the gun while the woman was only a couple of feet away from him. The woman told deputies she could feel the gun discharge near her and that she temporarily lost hearing due to the close proximity.

Reeser is being held pending a bond hearing. He is facing several charges including attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.