Roadwork In Frankford Bringing New Pipes, Closing Roads

FRANKFORD, Del. - Two streets in Frankford are getting new crossroad pipes, but it's causing some closures.

Today until 7 p.m. on Friday, Shockley Town Road between Pepper Road and Gum Road will be closed for DelDOT's work. Project Manager Glenn Phillips say they are removing and replacing the crossroad pipes, which help keep the roads from flooding.

Phillips says they aim to be done in three days so they can save taxpayers money. When all is said and done, Phillips says the new pipes will last 15-20 years.

After the Shockley Town Road work is complete, from Tues Jan 3rd to Friday Jan 6, DelDOT will replace crossroad pipes on Jones Road between Daisey Road and Hickman Road.