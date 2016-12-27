New Bill Hopes to Ban Dog Breed Discrimination - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Bill Hopes to Ban Dog Breed Discrimination

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. - A new bill proposes to ban "breed specific legislation" -- where laws regulate or ban certain types of dogs solely based on their breed.

House Bill 13  was introduced by Rep. Charles Potter last week. The bill passed the House last session, but since it did not make it through the Senate, it must go through the new session's House and then Senate before it can become law.

The bill states "No dog shall be considered dangerous or potentially dangerous solely because of the dog's breed or perceived breed." The bill is in conflict with a current code in Bridgeville, which defines pit bulls as dangerous. Potter says his bill will make laws pertaining to dogs' behavior consistent throughout the state. 

"We want to have a uniformity throughout the state and not to hodgepodge it," he told WBOC. "And make sure people are more educated. It is the owner, not the breed." 

Potter says the new bill would evaluate dogs' potentially dangerous behavior on a case by case basis and use "clear and convincing" evidence that the dog has attacked someone or exhibited other violent behavior.

If the bill passes through the house, Senator Sokola will introduce it to the Senate. 

