Overnight Fire Displaces Princess Anne Family

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. -- The Maryland State Fire Marshal says a family is recovering after being displaced following an overnight fire.

Fire rescue workers in Princess Anne were called to the 1100 block of Beechwood Street where a one story wood frame home was on fire. It took 20 firefighters 20 minutes to put out the fire that originated in the kitchen. The reported cause of the fire was an accidental grease fire while cooking. A smoke alarm was present in the home, but not activated during the time of the fire that caused over $10,000 worth of damage.

The Red Cross is assisting the family at this time.