Delaware Encourages People to Remember Recycling After Holidays

DOVER, Del. -- State officials are reminding Delawareans to separate recyclable materials from any trash they are disposing this holidays season and to make sure household waste doesn't end up with materials that could be re-used.

Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said many materials like wrapping paper and boxes are usually recyclable and can often be deposited in single-stream systems.

Matt Beck with DNREC's Solid and Hazardous Waste Management Section said people still need to be careful about not putting styrofoam and plastic shopping bags in single-stream recycling receptacles.

"The best thing to do is make sure that what you're recycling is acceptable. We want to have a clean stream," he said.

The agency offered the following recommendations as people begin to get rid of trash from holidays like Christmas.