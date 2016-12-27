Delaware State Police Searching For Kent County Murder Suspect

MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Detectives are searching for a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a Dover man in Magnolia in March 2015.

Anthony E. McDonald, 38, is wanted for 1st degree murder among other charges. DSP says he shot and killed 44 year-old Richard Jacobs Jr. in March of 2015. Jacobs was found dead in his car in Magnolia.

According to police, McDonald is known to frequent the Dover, Magnolia, and Woodside area and also has ties to the Philadelphia area.

If anyone has any information in reference to his whereabouts they are asked to contact Sgt. D. Weaver at 302-741-2728. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."