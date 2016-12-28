Salisbury Man Arrested for Driving Drunk with Child in Car - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Man Arrested for Driving Drunk with Child in Car

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content more than four times the legal limit.

The Sheriff's Office said that at around 12:55 p.m. a deputy was travelling northbound on Camden Avenue, in the area of Pine Bluff Road, when the deputy observed a vehicle that came up quickly behind him, almost striking the rear of the deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Authorities said that as the deputy made a turn onto Pine Bluff Road, the driver began blaring his horn as he went around the deputy and continued northbound. The deputy immediately pulled the driver over. 

The Sheriff's Office said the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Jamon Eugene Knaub of Salisbury, continued northbound without stopping until reaching North Clairmont Drive, five blocks away. Investigators said the deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from Knaub’s breath and person, which coupled with other observed physical indicators, caused the deputy to suspect that Knaub was under the influence of alcohol.

The deputy also discovered that Knaub had a 5-year-old child in the vehicle with him, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said that following sobriety testing, the deputy placed Knaub under arrest. During subsequent processing, Knaub provided a breath sample that registered .35 BAC.

Knaub was released upon the issuance of citations and is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol per se, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol per se while transporting a minor, attempt by driver to elude police, driving while suspended, following a motor vehicle closer than reasonable and prudent.

