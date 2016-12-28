Community Input Sought for Dover Mural

DOVER, Del. -- Public input is being sought for a mural that will be placed in a Dover park next year.



A rusted, chain link fence in a park at the intersection of Division and Kirkwood streets will be replaced in the coming months with a mural painted on a wooden privacy fence. The theme of the mural will be Dover's past, present and future, said Josh Nobiling, an assistant professor of art at Wesley College.

"No idea is a bad idea at this point. We want to know what people think about when they think about Dover, something they'd like to see on the mural," he said.

A public forum on ideas for the mural is being held on Jan. 19. Chanda Jackson with NCALL Research and the group Restoring Central Dover said they want people who live in the area to have a say in what goes on the mural.

"We want to be able to instill hope and also pride and ownership with the residents, having them be able to take back their community," she said.

Whichever design is chosen will have to be approved by Dover's city council.