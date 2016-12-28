Delaware Lawmakers to Consider Raising Minimum Wage to $10.25

DOVER, Del. -- Delaware lawmakers will consider legislation to raise the state's minimum wage to $10.25, according to the sponsor of previous efforts.

State Sen. Robert Marshall (D-Wilmington West) has said he plans to introduce legislation that would gradually raise Delaware's minimum wage by 50 cents each year until it reaches $10.25 in 2020. A similar bill passed in the Senate during the last legislative session but failed to get out of a House committee.

Marshall did not immediately respond Wednesday to phone calls about the proposal, which will likely face a more difficult time in the Senate than the previous attempt after the Democrats lost a seat in the Senate and must contend with Republicans in a special election for the seat held by Lieutenant Gov.-Elect Bethany Hall-Long to obtain a one-vote majority after she leaves office.

Delaware's minimum wage rose to $8.25 in 2015.

The move is opposed by Republican lawmakers who said it will lead to less jobs because employers won't be able to afford hiring as many workers in entry or training level positions.

State Sen. Dave Lawson (R-Marydel) said he opposes the bill and doesn't think the government should be deciding wages.

"The market should set the pace as far as wages are concerned," he said.