Lewes Residents Protest Construction on Burial Ground

The Delaware Legislature finally passed a budget this weekend after hours of negotiations and deal-brokering. The losers from the budget: people who smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, or buy a house in Delaware.More
Keeping your pooch extra safe this Fourth of July could mean leaving them at home.More
OCEAN CITY, Md.-- The Fourth of July falls during the middle of the week this year. It's left some business owners in Ocean City wondering if crowds would be effected by the strange mid-week placement. The crowds at the boardwalk and beach on Monday, July 3 showed no signs of people having to cut their vacation short. People took to the sand and surf to enjoy their long weekend, while others stuck to the boards. Sisters, Riley and Carly Cannon, spent the hot summer day cooling off w...More
Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Click on "more" for a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva.More
Delaware State Police are investigating a burglary of a home in the Lincoln area and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.More
An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said.More
One Salisbury man advocates for a dirt bike park to be built in Salisbury and some bikers think it's a great idea.
After getting connected with several bikers in Salisbury, Andrew Davis said something could be done in the city to keep the bikers safe and off of main roads.More
The Delaware Legislature finally passed a budget this weekend after hours of negotiations and deal-brokering. The losers from the budget: people who smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, or buy a house in Delaware.More
A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.
Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.More
