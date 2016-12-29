Dover Police Searching for Man Who Sexually Assaulted Elderly Woman

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a sexual assault of an elderly woman at her home in the Lake Club Apartments complex.

Police said that sometime between 12:10 a.m. and 12:27 a.m. Thursday, an unknown man entered the victim's apartment through a patio door. Police said that once inside, he proceeded to a bedroom in the home and sexually assaulted the woman.

Investigators said the suspect fled the apartment through the same patio door that was used to enter it. The victim was treated at Kent General Hospital.

Police said the suspect is described as black with a beard, wearing multiple layers of clothing, and a blue jacket.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.