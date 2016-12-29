Former Academy of Dover Principal Indicted on Theft Charges - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Former Academy of Dover Principal Indicted on Theft Charges

Posted: Updated:
Noel Rodriguez (Photo credit: Delaware State News) Noel Rodriguez (Photo credit: Delaware State News)

DOVER, Del.- The former principal of the Academy of Dover charter school has been indicted on four counts of federal program theft and faces up to 40 years in prison, the United States attorney for the District of Delaware announced Thursday.

Noel Rodriguez, 55, formerly of Dover, may also have to pay fines and restitution if convicted. 

According to the indictment, during each of the years 2011 to 2014, while employed as the principal of the Academy of Dover, Rodriguez embezzled at least $5,000 of money or property belonging to the school.  During that time period, the Indictment alleges, the charter school received yearly federal funding in excess of $10,000 from the United States Department of Education.  This funding provides the basis for the federal program theft charges.

June 2015 audit conducted by Delaware's state auditor said Rodriguez used school funds to pay for more than $125,000 in personal items. Auditor Thomas Wagner's report also said Rodriguez used school funds to pay legal fees for lawsuits alleging sexual harassment, reimburse employees for alcohol purchases, and give financial rewards to teachers without adequate justification.

The auditor's report also found roughly $130,000 in other expenditures that could not be validated as either school or personal purchases. 

Academy of Dover received more than $10,000 in federal funding annually while Rodriguez was employed by the school, according to prosecutors, who said funding provides the basis for the federal program theft charges.

According to WBOC media partner the Delaware State News, Delaware's state auditor received a tip in August 2014, and the Department of Education and the school’s board of directors launched an investigation. Rodriguez resigned the following month at the request of the board.

Academy of Dover opened in 2003 and serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, the U.S. Department of Education's Office of the Inspector General and the Delaware Attorney General's Office, with assistance from the Delaware auditor. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Van Pelt is prosecuting the case.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Legislature Passes $4.1 Billion Budget

    Delaware Legislature Passes $4.1 Billion Budget

    Monday, July 3 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-07-04 01:07:26 GMT
    Monday, July 3 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-07-04 01:07:26 GMT

    The Delaware Legislature finally passed a budget this weekend after hours of negotiations and deal-brokering. The losers from the budget: people who smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, or buy a house in Delaware. 

    More

    The Delaware Legislature finally passed a budget this weekend after hours of negotiations and deal-brokering. The losers from the budget: people who smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, or buy a house in Delaware. 

    More

  • Experts Warn Against Bringing Pets to Fourth of July Celebrations

    Experts Warn Against Bringing Pets to Fourth of July Celebrations

    Monday, July 3 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-07-03 21:23:06 GMT
    Monday, July 3 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-07-03 21:23:06 GMT

    Keeping your pooch extra safe this Fourth of July could mean leaving them at home. 

    More

    Keeping your pooch extra safe this Fourth of July could mean leaving them at home. 

    More

  • Fourth of July Falling on Tuesday Still Brings Crowds Out

    Fourth of July Falling on Tuesday Still Brings Crowds Out

    Monday, July 3 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-07-03 21:19:14 GMT
    Monday, July 3 2017 5:21 PM EDT2017-07-03 21:21:31 GMT

    OCEAN CITY, Md.-- The Fourth of July falls during the middle of the week this year. It's left some business owners in Ocean City wondering if crowds would be effected by the strange mid-week placement. The crowds at the boardwalk and beach on Monday, July 3 showed no signs of people having to cut their vacation short. People took to the sand and surf to enjoy their long weekend, while others stuck to the boards. Sisters, Riley and Carly Cannon, spent the hot summer day cooling off w...

    More

    OCEAN CITY, Md.-- The Fourth of July falls during the middle of the week this year. It's left some business owners in Ocean City wondering if crowds would be effected by the strange mid-week placement. The crowds at the boardwalk and beach on Monday, July 3 showed no signs of people having to cut their vacation short. People took to the sand and surf to enjoy their long weekend, while others stuck to the boards. Sisters, Riley and Carly Cannon, spent the hot summer day cooling off w...

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2017

    Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2017

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:23 AM EDT2017-06-28 14:23:33 GMT
    Monday, July 3 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-07-03 15:07:08 GMT

    Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Click on "more" for a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva. 

    More

    Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Click on "more" for a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva. 

    More

  • Police Search for Lincoln Burglary Suspect

    Police Search for Lincoln Burglary Suspect

    Monday, July 3 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-07-03 17:34:15 GMT
    Monday, July 3 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-07-03 17:50:33 GMT

    Delaware State Police are investigating a burglary of a home in the Lincoln area and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

    More

    Delaware State Police are investigating a burglary of a home in the Lincoln area and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

    More

  • Arrest Made in Apartment Shooting

    Arrest Made in Apartment Shooting

    Saturday, July 1 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-02 02:48:43 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:33:04 GMT
    Don Martinez was charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complexDon Martinez was charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex

    An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said. 

    More

    An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • A Salisbury Man Advocates for a Dirt Bike Park in Salisbury

    A Salisbury Man Advocates for a Dirt Bike Park in Salisbury

    One Salisbury man advocates for a dirt bike park to be built in Salisbury and some bikers think it's a great idea.

    After getting connected with several bikers in Salisbury, Andrew Davis said something could be done in the city to keep the bikers safe and off of main roads.

    More

    One Salisbury man advocates for a dirt bike park to be built in Salisbury and some bikers think it's a great idea.

    After getting connected with several bikers in Salisbury, Andrew Davis said something could be done in the city to keep the bikers safe and off of main roads.

    More

  • Delaware Legislature Passes $4.1 Billion Budget

    Delaware Legislature Passes $4.1 Billion Budget

    The Delaware Legislature finally passed a budget this weekend after hours of negotiations and deal-brokering. The losers from the budget: people who smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, or buy a house in Delaware.

    More

    The Delaware Legislature finally passed a budget this weekend after hours of negotiations and deal-brokering. The losers from the budget: people who smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, or buy a house in Delaware.

    More

  • Sussex Man Convicted of Murder Granted Parole, Victim's Mother Speaks

    Sussex Man Convicted of Murder Granted Parole, Victim's Mother Speaks

    A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.

    Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

    More

    A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.

    Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices