Man Accused of Neglecting 14 Millsboro Dogs Headed for Superior

Man Accused of Neglecting 14 Millsboro Dogs Headed for Superior Court

By Madeleine Overturf
One of the dogs rescued One of the dogs rescued

The man accused of neglecting 14 dogs on a Millsboro property is headed to Superior Court.

The state says Atwood Timmons II's attorney filed a waiver for his December 29th preliminary hearing, meaning his next court appearance will be an arraignment in Delaware Superior Court.

In his December 15th court appearance, Timmons asked for his preliminary hearing to be continued once again so he could finish selling his property an acquire the money needed to retain Edward Gill as his attorney.

Timmons is facing multiple charges of abuse and neglect in the case, which Chief Mark Tobin, the investigative supervisor for Delaware Animal Services called "one of the worst neglect cases we have seen."

A few of the dogs are already up for adoption or have already been adopted.

The state says Timmons' arraignment should be in a month or so. 

