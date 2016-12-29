Town of Frankford Calls for State Law Change on Water Wells

FRANKFORD, Del. - After appealing DNREC's decision on Mountaire Farms' new non-potable water well, the town of Frankford has penned a letter to other municipalities to educate them and solicit their help.

Frankford Town Council says that under a little known 2001 law, companies may build a non-potable well without needing approval from the municipality they're in. Councilmember Marty Presley says this caused quite the surprise when Mountaire Farms withdrew themselves from the Town's water supply.

"I couldn't believe it," he tells WBOC. "I couldn't believe the legislature would pass a law that would enable this to happen."

Mountaire Farms did not return WBOC's calls or emails today, but Presley told WBOC that they were told Mountaire Farms disconnected because chlorine in the town water supply was clogging the equipment they used to produce chicken feed.

Presley says Mountaire Farms' move has caused the town to go into debt, as Mountaire Farms counted for 33 percent of their water consumption, and subsequent revenue.

"When the town went to the bond system in early 2000 to incur a sizable debt of over $1 million, it was based on the fact that Mountaire was a customer, and would generate the revenue to be able to repay those loans," he says. "So when they were able to disconnect, that put us in a sizable debt."

He says it appears that no one really knew about the law, and the only way to stop this from happening to other towns is to get their legislators involved, so they've written municipalities across the state.

"We want to make sure that all the other towns are aware of the law and the effects it could have on them," he says. "They need to review their ordinances so they can make sure they're in compliance."

Presley says they want the law changed by the next legislative session.