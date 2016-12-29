Two Men Arrested in Millsboro After Robbery with Rake

MILLSBORO, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested two men from New Jersey, charging them with robbery after they beat up a Millsboro man and stole his marijuana.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on December 28, when a homeowner on the 30000 block of Gull Point Road called 9-1-1 to report that a tenant was tied up in the garage. Upon troopers arrival, it was discovered that the 23-year-old male victim had been assaulted by two men that initially stopped by the house asking to rake leaves.

Police say the two suspects, who came with rakes in their hands, were informed that their service was not needed. The victim and the two men were talking when one of the men then hit the victim in the face with the rake, dragged him into the garage, zip tied his hands and feet together, before putting a knife to his neck demanding to know where his "weed" was located. After obtaining the marijuana, the two men fled the area in a black Mitsubishi Galant with New Jersey registration.

Authorities say information regarding the vehicle was broadcast over the radio and a trooper responding to the area spotted the vehicle and was able to perform a traffic stop on Oak Orchard Road. Miguel R. Velasquez, 20, and Kent A. Mautes, 21, both of Edison, New Jersey, were taken into custody without incident. A search of the vehicle yielded 301.2 grams of marijuana.

The men were transported back to Troop 4 in Georgetown where they was charged with Robbery 1st, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Assault 2nd, Burglary 2nd, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), Aggravated Menacing, Conspiracy 2nd, Terroristic Threatening, and Possession of Marijuana. The were both arraigned at JP2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $70,000.00 secured bond.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was and released.