Infant Boy Run Over by Car in Driveway in Dorchester County

EAST NEW MARKET, Md.- At approximately 3:09 p.m. on December 29th, deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and units from Dorchester County E.M.S. responded to the 5000 block of Cedar Grove Road, in East New Market for a reported vehicle accident.

Upon arrival authorities learned that a nineteen-month old baby boy had been in the driveway of the residence and was run over by a vehicle. Deputies and E.M.S. personnel immediately rushed the baby to Dorchester General Hospital for treatment. The child died a short time after arrival from injuries suffered at the scene. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and is being conducted by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.