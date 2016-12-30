Russian Compound on Eastern Shore to be Closed

CENTREVILLE, Md. (AP) - Russian Federation diplomats will no longer have access to the swanky riverfront compound on Maryland's Eastern Shore where they played tennis, went sailing and enjoyed respite from the nation's capital.



As part of the move to punish Russia for its role in hacking the Democratic National Committee and influencing a United States election, President Barack Obama on Thursday announced sanctions that include shuttering the compound.



The 45-acre retreat was purchased by the former Soviet Union in 1972 and is situated on the banks of the Corsica River. Russians will be denied access to the compound beginning at noon Friday.



White House officials said the facility is recreational but also used for intelligence activities.



People who identified themselves as State Department employees asked reporters to leave the property Thursday.



Alison Davis, who lives nearby, said Russians have lived there for years.



"We coexist with these people peacefully. It's basically their summer cottage, but we see the diplomat tags driving here all the time, very friendly," she said. "We see them biking, say hello."



"We don't really have any interactions with them. They kind of keep to themselves."



She said they have a private beach and hold a regatta every Labor Day.



The sprawling property hosts a brick mansion that has been converted into 12 apartments and a dozen cottages, each with four apartments; in total, the compound can accommodate 40 families at a time. The property also boasts four lighted tennis courts, a swimming pool and a soccer field. Summer camp for Russian children is held in the summertime and for two weeks each Christmas.