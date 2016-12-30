State Approves Delaware City Refinery's Ethanol Project - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

State Approves Delaware City Refinery's Ethanol Project

Posted: Updated:
PBF Energy's refinery in Delaware City. (Photo: PBF Energy) PBF Energy's refinery in Delaware City. (Photo: PBF Energy)

DELAWARE CITY, Del. (AP)- The owners of a Delaware City refinery have won state approval for a project that will significantly increase the amount of biofuel being stored at and shipped from the facility.
    
Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control approved a permit that will allow PBF Energy to ship unblended ethanol by barge from its refinery.
    
The company filed an application in August with the DNREC for a Coastal Zone Act permit.
    
PBF Energy has said it hopes to soon begin work on the $7 million project soon and begin full production during the first quarter of 2017. After construction is completed, no additional hiring is expected as a result of the expanded operations.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices