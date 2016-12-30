Man Pleads Guilty in Sussex County Burglaries

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A man charged in connection with several burglaries around Sussex County has pleaded guilty.

William Tingle II, 28, of Ocean View, pleaded guilty Thursday morning. He was arrested back in October after he was found with crack cocaine during a traffic stop near Laurel.

After a follow-up on thefts from cars and other burglaries in the Selbyville and Frankford areas, police were able to connect Tingle to 17 other complaints.

His pre-sentencing has been set for February.