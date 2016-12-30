Arrest Made in October Arson in Dover

DOVER, Del.- The City of Dover Fire Marshal's Office and the Dover Police Department have arrested a homeless man accused of setting a fire to a vacant home on Oct. 20.

Police said the fire happened at 801 N. State St. and caused an estimated $120,000 in damage to the home.

According to investigators, Steven Moran was at the scene on the night of the fire and provided officials with a false identity. It was later found that Moran, along with other homeless persons, had been staying at the home unlawfully.

Moran has been held at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyna since Oct. 21 on unrelated charges, and was charged on Dec. 28 with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary and criminal impersonation.