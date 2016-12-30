Shot Fired at Dover Home, Suspects Injured Jumping From Window

DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating a shot fired incident in Dover believed to be drug-related.

According to Dover Police, officers responded Thursday night around 10:13 to a report of a shot fired through the front door at 500 Persimmon Tree Lane. Responding officers said there was a bullet hole in the door, a shell casing in the hallway and marijuana in plain view.

Twenty-five-year-old Jordan Powell and a six-year-old were in the apartment when police arrived, and officers said 22-year-old Michael Fisher Jr. and 20-year-old Marqueze Harris were there when the shot was fired but then got hurt jumping out a window. Police said they were both taken to Kent General Hospital for treatment.

A search of the home revealed 127 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, $2,081 in cash and a vacuum sealer used to package the marijuana, according to police. Police said all of the items were found in the bedroom of the apartment's legal tenant, Jasmine Powell, who was not home at the time.

All four suspects have been charged with or are wanted on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana

Conspiracy

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Harris and Fisher will be charged once they are released from the hospital, according to police.