Milford Police Investigate Convenience Store Armed Robbery

MILFORD, Del. - Police are still searching for a suspect wanted for robbing a Milford convenience store at gunpoint on Christmas Eve.

According to the Milford Police Department, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Dash In on US 113. Police said a black, male suspect entered the store, displayed a black, semi-automatic handgun and demanded money. Before police arrived, the suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured, according to police.

The suspect is between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9 with a thin build, police said. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the robbery. Anyone with information should call 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips/.