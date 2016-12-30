Milford Police Investigate Convenience Store Armed Robbery

UPDATED: Delaware State Police are investigating a now fatal crash from Tuesday afternoon on Irish Hill Road in Felton.More
LEWES. De,- Whether it's eating lots of hot dogs, spending time with family and friends, or playing lots of games, the people of Lewes celebrated America's birthday with an old fashioned July 4th celebration.More
It was a sea of red, white and blue on Tuesday at the Bethany Beach Parade, but local business owners saw green too.More
Natural Resources Police are investigating after a boat and jet ski collided in Rehoboth Bay.More
The Delaware Legislature finally passed a budget this weekend after hours of negotiations and deal-brokering. The losers from the budget: people who smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, or buy a house in Delaware.More
Steve Rhodes owns Rhodes 5&10 at Bethany Beach. He says business was a little slower than usual in June, but thanks to July 4 celebrations, he's seeing it pick back up.More
Two members of the group known as Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated July 4th in a unique way.
Effie Cox and Theresa Naushuetz flipped through memorabilia dated back hundreds of years. Letters, pictures and books all commemorating their ancestors and their patriots.More
One Salisbury man advocates for a dirt bike park to be built in Salisbury and some bikers think it's a great idea.
After getting connected with several bikers in Salisbury, Andrew Davis said something could be done in the city to keep the bikers safe and off of main roads.More
