Sussex County Superintendent Nominated for Cabinet Position

(Susan Bunting, nominated to lead the Dept. of Education. Photo: IRSD website) (Susan Bunting, nominated to lead the Dept. of Education. Photo: IRSD website)
Shawn Garvin, nominated to lead DNREC Shawn Garvin, nominated to lead DNREC

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Gov.-elect John Carney has announced nominations for two cabinet posts.
    
Carney announced Friday he has selected Susan Bunting to lead the Delaware Department of Education and Shawn Garvin to head the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
    
Bunting has been superintendent of the Indian River School District, one of the state's largest school districts serving more than 10,000 students.
    
Garvin has been the regional administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency since November 2009. He has overseen the agency's work in the region, which includes Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia.
    
The nominations must be confirmed by the Delaware Senate. Carney takes office next month.

