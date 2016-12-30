Boat Drop Capping Off Cambridge NYE Celebration

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A new New Year's Eve celebration in Cambridge can be classified as uniquely "Eastern Shore" and it will be on display for the first time Saturday night.

The party in Cambridge on Saturday night will be on the 500 block of Poplar Street. About 20 feet in the air will be roughly 60 feet of steel track. As the countdown to midnight goes on, Cambridge will see its first ever boat drop.

Brian Roche is a part of the "Cambridge Main Street" organization and one of the people who helped come up with the boat drop idea.

"We just wanted something unique. We wanted something that was relevant for Cambridge, Dorchester, and the Eastern Shore. And we don't want to do the same thing other places do," Roche said.

The four foot long boat, equipped with four inch wheels will travel down the 60 feet of track in a pretty short time.

"15 miles per hours with four inch wheels is intense so we're going to have a perimeter set up just in case the boat decided to launch itself into the Choptank River," Roche said while laughing.

And on the way down the track, the New Year's Boat will be dropping some iconic Eastern Shore icons along the way.

"We've set it up so that it does something called trot lining crabs. If you're from the Eastern Shore, you know what that is. It's basically picking crabs off a line as it's baited. So it will drop crabs as its coming down," said Roche.

Until midnight on Friday, Cambridge Main Street is accepting entries into the boat naming competition. There is a prize for the winning name, however, in order to win, you have to be present Saturday night in Cambridge. You can send entries to nyeboatdrop@cambridgemainstreet.com