Rehoboth Beach Boy Collects Items For 1,000+ Care Packages

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Sixth grader Daeveon Deshields set a goal for himself at the end of 2015 - collect enough personal hygiene items to fill 1,000 one-gallon bags by the end of 2016 He has achieved that goal and then some.

"We went over. To 1,015," said Deshields.

Deshields has formed what he calls Project H.O.O.P which stands for "Helping Out Other People." Everything collected is being donated to local groups that help the homeless and other people in need. Deshields says he's troubled when he sees people hanging out on the streets with nowhere to go and nowhere to live. He's hoping the care packages will show them someone cares.

"I don't like to see a bunch of people out on the streets with nothing to do holding signs that say "will work for food,'" said Deshields.

Deshields' grandfather Diaz Bonville says giving back and paying it forward are lessons he's tried to instill in his family. He says he hopes his grandson's example will inspire others to do the same.

"Just continue to give back," said Bonville. "It makes you feel really good and once you start you'll want to continue."