Sheriff's Deputy's Condition Upgraded After Shooting in Queen Anne's Co.

BALTIMORE, Md. - The Queen Anne's County sheriff's deputy shot early Thursday morning during a domestic disturbance call is improving.

According to a spokesman for the sheriff's office, Deputy First Class Scott Hogan's condition has been upgraded to serious at Baltimore Shock Trauma. His doctor says he still has a long road to recovery ahead of him, including more surgeries.

Anyone who would like to help Deputy Hogan and his family can donate on their GoFundMe page.