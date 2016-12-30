Sheriff's Deputy's Condition Upgraded After Shooting in Queen An - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sheriff's Deputy's Condition Upgraded After Shooting in Queen Anne's Co.

Dfc. Warren Scott Hogan (Photo: Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office) Dfc. Warren Scott Hogan (Photo: Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office)

BALTIMORE, Md. - The Queen Anne's County sheriff's deputy shot early Thursday morning during a domestic disturbance call is improving.

According to a spokesman for the sheriff's office, Deputy First Class Scott Hogan's condition has been upgraded to serious at Baltimore Shock Trauma. His doctor says he still has a long road to recovery ahead of him, including more surgeries.

Anyone who would like to help Deputy Hogan and his family can donate on their GoFundMe page.

