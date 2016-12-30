Police Investigate Illegal Gun Sales in Blades

BLADES, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested two people following an investigation into possible illegal gun sales in Blades.

On Thursday, police conducted a search warrant at a home on West 2nd Street after information was gathered about illegal gun sales being conducted from the home. Upon the trooper's arrival, police arrested 39-year-old Dina S. Hawkins.

Troopers say the search resulted in the seizure of 2 handguns, 5 assault weapons, 4 shotguns, 2 hunting rifles, and 9,305 rounds of ammunition. Police say 63-year-old John D. Phifer, who also resides at the residence, was taken into custody after he came to Troop 5 on an unrelated matter.

Phifer was arrested and charged with three counts of Giving a Firearm to a Felon and Conspiracy 2nd Degree. He was arraigned at JP Court 3 and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Hawkins was arrested and charged with three counts of Giving a Firearm to a Felon, thirteen counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, Conspiracy 2nd Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was arraigned at JP Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $42,000 secured bail.