High Speed Pursuit Leads to Arrest in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

High Speed Pursuit Leads to Arrest in Delaware

Posted: Updated:
Timothy J. Drabic, Courtesy of Ocean View PD Timothy J. Drabic, Courtesy of Ocean View PD

OCEAN VIEW, Del. - At approximately 4:30 am on December 30, 2016, authorities say a black SUV was seen traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Maryland.

Police say the SUV was reportedly driving at speeds up to 100 mph. At one point, the SUV swerved and nearly struck an Ocean City Police vehicle that was on the shoulder on the road.

Ocean City officers say they initiated a pursuit and chased the vehicle northbound into Delaware. The SUV traveled north on coastal highway to Bethany Beach, then headed west on Atlantic Avenue into Ocean View.

Police say that the Ocean City officers alerted Sussex County police dispatchers of the pursuit. Ocean View officers who had been monitoring the chase on the police radio saw the SUV traveling westbound on Atlantic Avenue at an extremely high speed, and started a second pursuit, suspicious of the driver being impaired.

Police say then a second Ocean View officer was able to intercept the pursuit at Armory Road and Vines Creek Road in Dagsboro. The second Ocean View officer deployed Stop Sticks® (tire deflation devices) in the SUV’s path, successfully deflating the SUV’s front left tire.

The SUV was stopped on Clayton Street in Dagsboro, where the driver was taken into custody. Ocean View police charged the driver of the SUV, Timothy J. Drabic, 54, of Rehoboth Beach with DUI, Disregarding a Police Officers Signal to Stop and Driving a Vehicle at Unreasonable or Imprudent Speeds. Drabic was released on $2,500.50 unsecured bail pending a preliminary hearing. At this time, no charges have been filed against Drabic in Maryland.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Commercial Rezoning Sought Near Kent County Sports Complex

    Commercial Rezoning Sought Near Kent County Sports Complex

    Jul 05, 2017 8:11 PM2017-07-06 00:11:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:21:51 GMT
    Neighbors worry about congestion along Milford Neck Road, seen in this still image from Skycam 16, if the proposed rezoning of a nearby property and construction of an entrance in the area of Pritchett Road are approved. (Tom Lehman/WBOC)Neighbors worry about congestion along Milford Neck Road, seen in this still image from Skycam 16, if the proposed rezoning of a nearby property and construction of an entrance in the area of Pritchett Road are approved. (Tom Lehman/WBOC)
    The owners of a property about a mile south of the DE Turf sports complex near Frederica are seeking to have more than 25 acres of land rezoned for commercial purposes, though some neighbors are opposed to the move over fears it could clog a loMore
    The owners of a property about a mile south of the DE Turf sports complex near Frederica are seeking to have more than 25 acres of land rezoned for commercial purposes, though some neighbors are opposed to the move over fears it could clog a loMore

  • Delay in Reconstruction of Hearns Pond Dam

    Delay in Reconstruction of Hearns Pond Dam

    Jul 05, 2017 6:49 PM2017-07-05 22:49:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 5 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-07-05 22:49:26 GMT
    It's been over a year since Delaware state closed Hearns Pond to the public for reconstruction of the dam.More
    It's been over a year since Delaware state closed Hearns Pond to the public for reconstruction of the dam.More

  • Senator Carper Tours Bayhealth Sussex Health Campus in Milford

    Senator Carper Tours Bayhealth Sussex Health Campus in Milford

    Jul 05, 2017 6:31 PM2017-07-05 22:31:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 5 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-07-05 22:36:06 GMT
    On Tuesday, Bayhealth President and CEO Terry Murphy held a tour of the hospital's construction site.More
    On Tuesday, Bayhealth President and CEO Terry Murphy held a tour of the hospital's construction site.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Fourth of July Celebration in Lewes

    Fourth of July Celebration in Lewes

    Whether it's eating lots of hot dogs, spending time with family and friends, or playing lots of games, the people of Lewes celebrated America's birthday with an old fashioned July 4th celebration. In the streets of Sussex County, neighbors participated in the "Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration."

    More

    Whether it's eating lots of hot dogs, spending time with family and friends, or playing lots of games, the people of Lewes celebrated America's birthday with an old fashioned July 4th celebration. In the streets of Sussex County, neighbors participated in the "Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration."

    More

  • Two Ocean Pines Women Celebrate July Fourth Remembering Their Patriots, Part 2

    Two Ocean Pines Women Celebrate July Fourth Remembering Their Patriots, Part 2

    Two members of the group known as Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated July 4th in a unique way. 

    Effie Cox and Theresa Naushuetz flipped through memorabilia dated back hundreds of years. Letters, pictures and books all commemorating their ancestors and their patriots.

    More

    Two members of the group known as Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated July 4th in a unique way. 

    Effie Cox and Theresa Naushuetz flipped through memorabilia dated back hundreds of years. Letters, pictures and books all commemorating their ancestors and their patriots.

    More

  • Local Businesses Get Boost from Fourth of July Celebrations in Bethany Beach

    Local Businesses Get Boost from Fourth of July Celebrations in Bethany Beach

    It was a sea of red, white and blue on Tuesday at the Bethany Beach Parade, but local business owners saw green too.

    Steve Rhodes owns Rhodes 5&10 at Bethany Beach. He says business was a little slower than usual in June, but thanks to July 4 celebrations, he's seeing it pick back up.

    More

    It was a sea of red, white and blue on Tuesday at the Bethany Beach Parade, but local business owners saw green too.

    Steve Rhodes owns Rhodes 5&10 at Bethany Beach. He says business was a little slower than usual in June, but thanks to July 4 celebrations, he's seeing it pick back up.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices