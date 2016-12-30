High Speed Pursuit Leads to Arrest in Delaware

OCEAN VIEW, Del. - At approximately 4:30 am on December 30, 2016, authorities say a black SUV was seen traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Maryland.

Police say the SUV was reportedly driving at speeds up to 100 mph. At one point, the SUV swerved and nearly struck an Ocean City Police vehicle that was on the shoulder on the road.

Ocean City officers say they initiated a pursuit and chased the vehicle northbound into Delaware. The SUV traveled north on coastal highway to Bethany Beach, then headed west on Atlantic Avenue into Ocean View.

Police say that the Ocean City officers alerted Sussex County police dispatchers of the pursuit. Ocean View officers who had been monitoring the chase on the police radio saw the SUV traveling westbound on Atlantic Avenue at an extremely high speed, and started a second pursuit, suspicious of the driver being impaired.

Police say then a second Ocean View officer was able to intercept the pursuit at Armory Road and Vines Creek Road in Dagsboro. The second Ocean View officer deployed Stop Sticks® (tire deflation devices) in the SUV’s path, successfully deflating the SUV’s front left tire.

The SUV was stopped on Clayton Street in Dagsboro, where the driver was taken into custody. Ocean View police charged the driver of the SUV, Timothy J. Drabic, 54, of Rehoboth Beach with DUI, Disregarding a Police Officers Signal to Stop and Driving a Vehicle at Unreasonable or Imprudent Speeds. Drabic was released on $2,500.50 unsecured bail pending a preliminary hearing. At this time, no charges have been filed against Drabic in Maryland.