Troopers Seek Public's Assistance in Locating Burglary Suspect

DELMAR, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating Delmar area burglaries which occurred in November and are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect.

Troopers are currently looking for Amber N. Parsons, 26 of Seaford, whose last known address was in the unit block of East 2nd Street, Seaford. Parsons is believed to be the suspect who committed burglaries on Line Church Road and Whaleys Road, east of Delmar. In each of the incidents she targeted homes and broke into sheds to get gas to power a generator.

Through multiple interviews and other investigative means, troopers were able to positively identify Amber N. Parsons as the suspect responsible for the burglaries and have obtained warrants charging her with Burglary 3rd degree, Theft, Attempted Burglary 3rd Degree and two counts of Attempted Theft. The Dover Police Department currently has warrants charging her for Conspiracy and Shoplifting. She has an active capias from the Sussex County Family court for Failure to Appear for a hearing on Support Arrears.

Amber N. Parsons is described as a white female. She is 5’02” tall, weighs approximately 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. (previous mug shots attached)

If anyone has any information in reference to these incidents or know the whereabouts of Amber N. Parsons, they are asked to contact Trooper D. Patterson at 302-703-3326 or Troop 7, Lewes at 644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333