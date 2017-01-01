Deputy Hogan Undergoes Successful Surgery on Saturday

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. - According to Sheriff Gary Hofmann, on "Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff" Facebook page, Deputy First Class Warren Scott Hogan had successful surgery on Saturday morning.

The post reads, "The surgery this morning went well and he's currently in recovery. Another surgery is expected next week. If no complications or infections arise there shouldn't be any additional surgeries for 6-8 months. His family continues to appreciate the outpouring of support and assistance. Please keep Scott in your thoughts as we enter into 2017!"

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rich's girlfriend, who had been staying with him at his home, sent a text message to her father stating she and Rich had been in a physical altercation and requested he call police. Authorities said her father called 911 and Hogan and another deputy responded to the home, but both the suspect and victim had left. It was later learned the victim’s father had picked her up and transported her to the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Hogan returned to the Sheriff's Office and took a report from the victim concerning the domestic violence incident with the suspect earlier in the evening. The victim requested to return to the home to obtain some belongings and asked the deputy to accompany her there.

Police said the investigation indicates that shortly after midnight, Hogan returned to the home with the victim and her parents. The suspect and his teenage son were already at the home, according to investigators.

Police said Hogan and the victim went into the one-story, single-family home and she began to retrieve her things. The victim and Rich became involved in another argument upon her entry to the home, according to police.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the suspect went into a room in the back of the home and obtained a shotgun. He then came out of the room and fired one round, according to investigators. Police said Rich then continued walking toward the deputy and was in close proximity when Rich and deputy exchanged gunfire. Both were struck by the other’s gunfire, police said. The deputy was armed with his department-issued Smith and Wesson .45 caliber pistol, according to investigators.

EMS personnel were summoned to the scene and transported both the deputy and the suspect. No one else at the home was struck by gunfire.

Sheriff Gary Hofmann said Hogan was hit below his body armor in the torso by the shotgun blast.

Anyone who would like to help Deputy Hogan and his family can donate on their GoFundMe page.