One Arrested, One Sought After Shooting in Harrington

HARRINGTON, Del. - One person is behind bars, another on the run Monday following a shooting near a Harrington school, authorities said.

According to the Harrington Police Department, officers were called to the parking lot of Lake Forest South Elementary School just before 4 pm on New Year's Day for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they determined someone fired multiple rounds from a handgun, hitting a 17-year-old victim in both legs. The teen was taken to Milford Memorial Hospital and was later airlifted to Christiana Hospital for further treatment, police said. The teen's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

According to police, during the investigation, police determined that several people were playing football at WT Chipman Middle School when a group of other people arrived and confronted those playing football. A fight then ensued, police said. After the fight broke up, police said someone fired a handgun multiple times at the group of people who were running away, and that's when the teen was injured. Police said the suspect then gave the gun to another suspect who threw the gun. The weapon had not been found as of Monday morning.

Police said the suspects then took off in a car. Delaware State Police came across the car in the area of John Char Estates and were taken into custody. Police said the two were questioned but later released without charges.

During the course of the investigation, police said they were able to identify the suspects as Trequon T. Seth 19, and David Brown 20, both of Dover. Police determined that Seth is the suspect who fired the weapon and Brown was the suspect who was given the gun and discarded it and both took off in the car. During a search of the area police said they found Brown hiding in bushes at a home on Old Airport Rd. and he was taken into custody. Seth had still not been found as of Monday morning.

Brown was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $70,000 secured bond.

Harrington Police have active warrants of file for Mr. Seth charging him with first-degree assault and multiple other charges. Anyone with information on

the location of Mr. Seth is asked to contact the Harrington Police Department at 302-398-4493 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

