Delaware Business Owner Survives Turkey Nightclub Shooting

Home Instead Senior Care has created a new free online public education program, Daughters in the Workplace, to empower women who are caring for their elderly parents.
A survey conducted by Home Instead found that women are twice as likely to spend more than 30 hours a week on care giving.More
People have been sleeping in tents in front of Victory Church near Dover to demonstrate the need for more affordable housing options in Kent County.More
Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.More
