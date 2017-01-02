Two Teens Arrested, One Wanted in New Year's Day Robberies

DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Police Department has arrested two teenagers and are on the search for another following two armed robberies in Dover on New Year's Day.

Police say the first robbery happened at around 3:13 a.m. on Sunday as three residents were sitting on the steps of an apartment building of Country Village Apartments on the 400 block of Country Drive, when four black suspects approached the group, one of them with a handgun and stole money and an ID from the victims. One of the victims reported to police they were hit by one of the suspects and struck by another with a handgun.

Later in the day around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to another armed robbery on the 300 block of Martin Street. Police report three suspects robbed two victims with a revolver, taking a bookbag, cellphone, and wallet from one victim and headphones and a pocket knife from the other. The suspects fled in a red SUV with "2000" written on the driver's side window. Patrol officers located the vehicle in the are of the Dover Mall and attempted to stop the vehicle near Cedar Chase Apartments where the vehicle struck a light pole and a fence. The driver and front seat passenger both fled on foot. The front passenger, Alexis Williams, 19, was taken into custody after a short foot chase, while the driver, Rahiem Jackson,18, was able to elude arrest at the time. Officers located the stolen headphones from the Martin Street robbery on the floorboard in the backseat of the SUV. Detectives were able to link Jackson and Williams to the Martin Street robbery through further investigation.

While on scene at Cedar Chase apartments, Antoine McDonald, 18, arrived inquiring about his sister, Alexis Williams. McDonald stated that “someone called him,” but refused to tell police who made the call. Officers learned that McDonald was the owner of the red SUV and were able to determine that he was a suspect in the Country Village Apartments robbery from 12 hours earlier.

McDonald and Williams were both arrested and Jackson is currently wanted by the Dover Police Department. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about these robberies or Jackson's whereabouts are asked to call Dover Police.