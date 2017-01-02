Police: Salisbury Woman Used Child's Scooter as Weapon - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Salisbury Woman Used Child's Scooter as Weapon

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting a man in the head with a child's scooter.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to a reported altercation in the 1000 block of Mineola Avenue in Salisbury at around 2:15 a.m. Christmas eve. The man advised the deputy that he had been hit in the head with a scooter. According to the sheriff's office, the pair was in an argument that resulted in 28-year-old Dana Dennard using the scooter as a weapon.

The deputy saw that the man was bleeding heavily from a cut on his head and saw that one of the scooter's wheels had broken off, the sheriff's office said. There was also blood on the scooter.

Dennard was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. She was ordered held in the Wicomico County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

