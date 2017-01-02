Housing Development Near Smyrna Would Add More Than 260 Homes

KENT COUNTY, Del. -- The latest proposal for a housing development south of Smyrna has been scaled back as part of a new plan to build an age-restricted community.

Developers submitted new plans to construct 262 homes in the Auburn Meadows community, which would be located off Brenford Road. A plan approved several years ago would have lead to more than 400 homes, many of which would have been townhouses.

John Tracey, an attorney for developer Darley Properties LLC, said the downsizing was related to differences in today's housing market. He noted that no traffic impact survey was required but the developer was committed to "certain improvements."

The plan was approved by the Kent County Levy Court but must go through the Planning Services Department and Regional Planning Commission, with the latter set to look at the issue on Thursday.

Not everyone is a fan of the proposal. Harry Verdin, who lives next to the proposed development, said he thinks there is already too much traffic on local roadways and has seen a number of empty homes that were recently constructed.

"I guess 55 and older would be nicer to live next door to, but I'm from the country," he said. I don't want to see them."