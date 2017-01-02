Housing Development Near Smyrna Would Add More Than 260 Homes - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Housing Development Near Smyrna Would Add More Than 260 Homes

Posted: Updated:

KENT COUNTY, Del. -- The latest proposal for a housing development south of Smyrna has been scaled back as part of a new plan to build an age-restricted community.

Developers submitted new plans to construct 262 homes in the Auburn Meadows community, which would be located off Brenford Road. A plan approved several years ago would have lead to more than 400 homes, many of which would have been townhouses.

John Tracey, an attorney for developer Darley Properties LLC, said the downsizing was related to differences in today's housing market. He noted that no traffic impact survey was required but the developer was committed to "certain improvements."

The plan was approved by the Kent County Levy Court but must go through the Planning Services Department and Regional Planning Commission, with the latter set to look at the issue on Thursday.

Not everyone is a fan of the proposal. Harry Verdin, who lives next to the proposed development, said he thinks there is already too much traffic on local roadways and has seen a number of empty homes that were recently constructed.

"I guess 55 and older would be nicer to live next door to, but I'm from the country," he said. I don't want to see them."

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Program Empowers Working Women Caring for Aging Parents

    Program Empowers Working Women Caring for Aging Parents

    Jul 07, 2017 4:52 PM2017-07-07 20:52:00 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:23:39 GMT
    Members were playing Wii Bowling on Tuesday to stay out of the heat (Source: WBOC)Members were playing Wii Bowling on Tuesday to stay out of the heat (Source: WBOC)
    Home Instead Senior Care has created a new free online public education program, Daughters in the Workplace, to empower women who are caring for their elderly parents.More
    Home Instead Senior Care has created a new free online public education program, Daughters in the Workplace, to empower women who are caring for their elderly parents.More

  • Maryland DNR Addresses Concerns for Seismic Testing in Atlantic

    Maryland DNR Addresses Concerns for Seismic Testing in Atlantic

    Jul 07, 2017 8:50 PM2017-07-08 00:50:00 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-07-08 00:53:06 GMT
    The Maryland Department of Natural Resources sent a letter to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday addressing their concerns about the proposed seismic testing in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Maryland.More
    The Maryland Department of Natural Resources sent a letter to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday addressing their concerns about the proposed seismic testing in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Maryland.More

  • Beaglin Park Drive Improvements

    Beaglin Park Drive Improvements

    Jul 07, 2017 7:15 PM2017-07-07 23:15:00 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-07-07 23:33:06 GMT
    Summertime is road construction season and yet another project is underway. Beginning Monday, July 10th, another project will take place on Beaglin Park Drive.More
    Summertime is road construction season and yet another project is underway. Beginning Monday, July 10th, another project will take place on Beaglin Park Drive.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices