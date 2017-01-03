Van Hollen to be Sworn in as Maryland's New Senator

WASHINGTON (AP)- Chris Van Hollen will be sworn in as Maryland's new U.S. senator.



The Democrat will be sworn in with other members of the new Congress on Tuesday.



Van Hollen, who served seven terms in the House, won the seat that opened from the departure of Barbara Mikulski, who retired after serving 30 years in the Senate.



Maryland also will have two new House members who will be sworn in on Tuesday. They are Anthony Brown and Jamie Raskin.



Brown, a Democrat, is a former lieutenant governor during then-Gov. Martin O'Malley's administration from 2007 to 2015. He will represent Maryland's 4th Congressional District.



Raskin, a Democrat, is a former state senator from Montgomery County. Raskin represents Maryland's 8th Congressional District.