City of Dover to Take Over Broadcast of Council Meetings

Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.More
People have been sleeping in tents in front of Victory Church near Dover to demonstrate the need for more affordable housing options in Kent County.More
The plight of Tangier Island got the attention of President Donald Trump who recently called the mayor. People there hope the high level of interest will help to get a much needed sea wall.More
