City of Dover to Take Over Broadcast of Council Meetings

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Dover City Council meetings will temporarily not be televised as the city makes a transition into taking over the broadcasts of the meetings itself.
    
Dover City Council President Timothy Slavin said the city council meetings will likely resume broadcast in March.
    
Both the Comcast and Verizon cable networks had been showing live telecasts of the meetings, which are normally held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. Recently the city decided to take over and entirely automate the broadcasts following a change in its franchise agreement with Comcast.
    
Slavin says the council plans to replace the sound and video system.
    
Until March, those who want to watch the meetings live will have to travel to the council chambers at City Hall.

